EEC Council session held in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) was held in Yerevan on April 29, reports Armenpress.

The session was attended by the deputy prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan.

The last session of the EEC Council took place in Moscow on March 29 chaired by deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The session of the Eurasian intergovernmental council will be held on April 30 in Yerevan at the PMs level.

