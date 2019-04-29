Number of convicts declaring hunger strike decreases in Armenia’s prisons

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of convicts declaring hunger strikes has decreased in Armenia’s correctional facilities compared to the previous years, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told reporters today.

“As of now there are 5 convicts who are on hunger strike. This is a low figure compared to the previous years”, he said.

The minister added that all cases of hunger strike are directed against the criminal case.

“There is no complaint over the detention conditions of the correctional facilities. During my tenure I don’t remember a case that a convict has declared a hunger strike against the conditions of the prison, all cases relate to the criminal case”, minister Zeynalyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan