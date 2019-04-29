Armenian PM to meet with Russian counterpart in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Yerevan in the evening of April 29, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Russian PM will arrive in Armenia on a working visit to take part in the session of the Eurasian intergovernmental council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan