PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan, philanthropist Caroline Najarian discuss future cooperation directions

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charity foundations, on April 28 hosted American-Armenian doctor, philanthropist Caroline Najarian, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Director of the My Step foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan.

At the meeting Caroline Najarian shared her impressions from the visit to Armenia and Artsakh. “I visited Armenia and Artsakh 12 years ago, and I wouldn’t return to Armenia if the velvet revolution didn’t take place. During these two weeks I see surprising changes in Armenia, people smile, there is hope in their eyes, they are happy. This revolution taught them a lot and gave hope that they can change many things”, Caroline Najarian said, introducing her and her husband’s activity carried out in Armenia.

In her turn Anna Hakobyan stated that the Diaspora plays a major role in the development of Armenia. “Diaspora has always stood with the homeland both during the Spitak earthquake, the Artsakh war, the subsequent years, and its assistance has been great and invaluable. Unfortunately, our Diaspora friends didn’t always receive the attitude they deserve. Today we stand on the threshold of historic changes, and the Diaspora can help the homeland not to overcome the difficulties, but to assist to develop the homeland. This is really a unique moment which we should not miss”, the PM’s spouse said.

At the meeting Hovhannes Ghazaryan introduced the activity of the My Step foundation. The sides discussed the future cooperation directions with the foundation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan