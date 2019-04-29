Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Indictment of Kocharyan, other ex-officials in 2008 unrest case sent to court


YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. A prosecutor has approved the indictment of ex-President Robert Kocharyan and other former officials in the March 1 investigation.


"The criminal case has been sent to the Yerevan First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction," said Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan's advisor Gor Abrahamyan said on Facebook.


Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




