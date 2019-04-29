Finland ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Finland has ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.



"The agreement will deepen the EU-Armenia relations and will benefit the citizens of the European Union and Armenia," it said.

The European Union and Armenia signed the document in 2017.



In addition to Finland, the Armenia-EU CEPA has been ratified so far by Bulgaria, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Germany, Romania and Poland, as well as Armenia itself.



According to media reports Hungary is expected to complete the ratification soon.



