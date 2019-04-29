Russia drops out of world’s top five military spenders – SIPRI

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s defense budget comprised 61.4 billion USD, which positioned the country in the 6th place in the 2018 annual update of the Military Expenditure Database of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), TASS reports.

This means that for the first time since 2006, Russia was out of the top five of countries with the biggest defense budget.

In 2018 Russia has reduced its military expenditures by 3.5%.

The five biggest spenders in 2018 were the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, India and France, which together accounted for 60 per cent of global military spending.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan