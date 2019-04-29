EAEU, China may sign agreement to exchange customs data in 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China plan to sign an agreement on exchange of information about goods and cargo transport vehicles crossing their borders by the end of 2019, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said, reports TASS.

The official informed that last year EAEU and China signed trade cooperation agreement that “lays a solid basis for efficient cooperation between EAEU and China on issues of customs control, technical regulations and the use of sanitary and phytosanitary norms”.

“This year, we plan to sign an agreement on exchanging information about goods and international cargo transportation vehicles crossing the customs borders of EAEU and China. The aim of the document is to simplify customs procedures, speed up customs operations and control”, he told reporters ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s April 30 visit to Armenia to attend a session of the EAEU intergovernmental council.

The official expressed hope that the implementation of these agreements will pave the way for new formats of cooperation between EAEU and China, including the free trade zone.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan