ARF elects new staff of Supreme Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party has elected the new staff of its Supreme Council.

The new staff of the Supreme Council consists of the following persons:

Artsvik Minasyan Artur Khachatryan Ashot Simonyan Taron Tonoyan Lilit Galstyan Shaghik Marukhyan Armenuhi Kyureghyan Hakob Matilyan Simon Simonyan Ishkhan Saghatelyan Mikayel Manukyan

On April 26 the 23rd ARF Supreme Assembly has kicked off. The Assembly has discussed the activity of the party in the past year, determined the future strategy and elected a new Supreme Council.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan