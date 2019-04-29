President Bako Sahakyan attends opening ceremony of 1st Republican Open Championship of Artsakh Kickboxing
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 28 attended the opening ceremony of the first republican open championship of Artsakh kickboxing held in capital Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
