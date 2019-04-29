Armenia, Russia develop 2030 general scheme of gas supplies

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Armenia plan to coordinate the general scheme of Armenia’s gas supply and gasification, to be in force until 2030, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said, according to TASS.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Armenia on April 30 to take part in a session of the Eurasian Economic Union’s intergovernmental council.

"Our countries pay close attention to cooperation in the gas sector. Both current and future issues are being discussed. For example, we have an agreement to coordinate a draft general scheme of gas supplies and gasification to Armenia, to be valid until 2030," TASS quoted Prikhodko as saying.

The Russia-Armenia gas supply deal expired on December 31, 2018, and current deliveries to Armenia are carried out under an additional deal signed between Gazprom Export and Gazprom Armenia. The new deal is valid by 2020.



