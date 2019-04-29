Over 1000 experts urge Macron to avoid haste while re-building Notre Dame cathedral damaged by fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. More than thousand architects, professors and experts urged French President Emmanuel Macron to “show caution” while re-building the cathedral of Notre Dame damaged by fire earlier this month, reports TASS.

A total of 1170 experts signed an appeal addressed to Macron.

According to the open letter, published by Le Figaro, the president’s plans to complete restoration works in five years “evoked great surprise and concern in people from various countries, who engage in professional reconstruction of cultural heritage objects”.

“Those prominent experts call for caution and responsibility while fulfilling this task”, the paper said.

“The desire to make loud statements about the efficiency of actions should not overshadow the fact that first of all this task requires a very complicated analysis”, the letter reads. “Let us not make haste and take the time to determine the best way carry to out this work. Only then we can speak of timeframes for a flawless reconstruction of the cathedral”.

The experts also criticized the French government’s plans to cancel several decrees streamlining reconstruction works in order to speed up the process of rebuilding Notre-Dame.

“We realize that in this case, the calendar of political events necessitates quick action. We realize the negative effect that the damaged cathedral’s view may have on France’s image. But the importance of the work to take place in the cathedral in the coming years makes us realize that any timeframes should be disregarded. The importance of this effort by far exceeds the importance of political mandates”, they said. “The opinion that future generations will have about us will be based on the results of this work”.

A major fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame on April 15.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

