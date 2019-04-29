Socialists win Spain’s snap parliament elections

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) of Spain chaired by Pedro Sanchez is leading the snap parliamentary elections after 99.9% of ballots counted, reports TASS.

The socialist party will get 123 seats in the 350-seat lower house of parliament. The conservative People's Party (PP) will get 66 seats. A total of 57 seats will go to the centrist Citizens (Ciudadanos) party, 42 - to the left-wing United We Can (Unidas Podemos) coalition and 24 - to the right-wing populist Vox party.

After the result was announced, Sanchez vowed to form a pro-European government.

The turnout topped 75%

The voting began at 09:00 local time on Sunday and continued until 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time). All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies (lower house) were up for election, as well as 208 of 266 seats in the Senate (upper house).