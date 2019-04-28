Armenian President send congratulatory letter to King of Netherlands

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King of Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on his birthday and the National day of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian praised the fact that the Armenian-Dutch diplomatic relations, with over 27 years of history, have developed in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect.

Expressing confidence that the current constructive dialogue between the two states will continue developing and expanding, the Armenian President wished the King of the Netherlands all the best, and further prosperity to the Dutch people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan