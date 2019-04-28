ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Colorado House of Representatives recognizes independence of Artsakh

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani provocative information, ready to present material proving the opposite

Armenian leadership pays homage to Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

Pashinyan slams Erdogan for “extreme hate speech”, “insult to Armenian people and humanity” over April 24 remarks

Garo Paylan makes inquiry to Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay over documents on Armenian Genocide kept at Turkey's State Archive

“We commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century” – US President Donald Trump’s statement on Armenian Remembrance Day

Parliament of Portugal recognizes Armenian Genocide

Taner Akçam’s new book on Armenian Genocide makes Turkish denialist historiography “fake news” – “Killing Orders: Talat Pasha’s Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide” book translated into Armenian

2019 Aurora Prize nominees announced

Chamber of Deputies of Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

‘You have won and will win’ – Armenian PM extends congratulations on Citizen’s Day

Armenia makes part of the payment required for the acquisition of Su-30 fighter jets

Indian airlines interested in Armenian market: Civil Aviation Committee Chairwoman’s interview

Armenian Parliament votes in favor of ratifying EAEU-China agreement

“Seems out of fantasy genre, but today this is reality” – PM presents details on 50K growth in jobs

HHK brainchild controversial bill signed into law by President after Constitutional Court’s green light

Parliament adopts bill on extending validity term of old passports for 2 years

Parliament renews tax privilege law for startups

Parliament adopts bill on revealing shadow ownership of mining companies

‘State rather than individuals must support prominent Armenian sportsmen attending international competitions’ – PM

First ever living donor liver transplant surgery in Armenia's history completed successfully

Presentation organized by National Polytechnic University of Armenia held at Artsakh government

Sri Lanka bombings: Death toll rises to 321

US offers Turkey choice between S-400 deal and sanctions

Kremlin comments on Trump’s call for giving up nuclear weapons

Train dedicated to U-19 Euro-2019 Championship to operate in Yerevan subway