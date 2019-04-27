Dates not clarified yet: Armenian FM on his next meeting with Azerbaijani foreign minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The dates of the next meeting of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov are not clarified yet, the Armenian FM told reporters today.

“We had several discussions, outlined how we are going to implement the next step, how it will be, where it will take place and etc. But the hosting side will decide and determine the dates and location of the meeting, and when the hosting side invites us, we will be able to announce in an agreed upon way that time”, he said.

The last meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs took place on April 15 in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan