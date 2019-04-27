Speaker of Parliament of Armenia participates in Citizen’s Day celebrations with family

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Citizen’s Day celebrations in Yerevan on April 27, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Congratulating the citizens on their Day, the Speaker of Parliament said today the values, which are based on the recent revolution of Armenia and enshrined by the Constitution, are being strengthened. He highlighted the rights, freedoms of the citizens and their protection.

“The revolution was really the victory of the citizen, and this day aims at strengthening and valuing this victory”, Speaker Mirzoyan said.

Ararat Mirzoyan toured the streets of Yerevan with his family.

He talked to the citizens and tourists in Armenia.

Citizen’s Day is being celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April.

A number of events are scheduled on this Day across the Republic.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April would be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan