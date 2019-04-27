Deals worth more than 64 billion USD signed at China’s Belt and Road Forum

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Companies participating in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the Chinese capital of Beijing have signed deals worth more than 64 billion USD, China’s President Xi Jinping said, Reuters reported.

In his remarks during the closing ceremony of the Forum the Chinese President stated that the sides have reached an agreement on 283 projects during the Forum.

The 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was taking place in Beijing from April 25 to 27.

The Forum was attended by 37 heads of state and government.

