Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 April

Deals worth more than 64 billion USD signed at China’s Belt and Road Forum


YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Companies participating in the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the Chinese capital of Beijing have signed deals worth more than 64 billion USD, China’s President Xi Jinping said, Reuters reported.                            

In his remarks during the closing ceremony of the Forum the Chinese President stated that the sides have reached an agreement on 283 projects during the Forum.

The 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was taking place in Beijing from April 25 to 27.

The Forum was attended by 37 heads of state and government.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration