Deputy PM Avinyan celebrates Citizen’s Day with daughter

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Day of the Citizen is the day of establishment of power of the people of Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that he is taking part in the Citizen’s Day celebrations together with his daughter Sofi.

“I think this Day is the day of establishment of the power of the Armenian citizen and the Armenian people in general. From the early morning I am touring the city with my daughter because we have planned to spend this day in this way”, the deputy PM said.

He informed that he has already taken part in several events. “My daughter enjoys participating in these events and doesn’t want to go home”, he said.

Citizen’s Day is being celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April.

A number of events are scheduled on this Day across the Republic.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April would be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan