Artsakh FM meets with representatives of Armenian organizations in Uruguay

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. On the last day of the working visit to Uruguay, the delegation of Artsakh met with leaders of the local Armenian organizations. Leader of the Uruguayan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Hakob Kelendjian participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, head of the delegation Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian briefed on the agenda of the domestic and foreign policy of the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

Noting the importance of multilateral relations between Artsakh and our Diaspora compatriots, the Foreign Minister expressed Artsakh Government’s readiness to contribute to preserving the Armenian identity in Uruguay.

Answering the questions of the participants, the Minister touched upon the issues of the security, international recognition, economic development and investment policy of Artsakh.

Member of the delegation, representative of the Artsakh Central Committee of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, member of the National Assembly of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan briefed on the successful implementation of the ARI (Artsakh Roots Investment) investment program in Artsakh since 2010.

The Uruguayan MPs of Armenian origin, who were present at the meeting, were interested in the results of the visit of the Artsakh delegation to Uruguay, in particular, the hour-long meeting with Vice President of the country Lucia Topolansky held in her residence.

On the same day, the delegation was hosted in the Vramyan Club of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun in Montevideo. Masis Mayilian and David Ishkhanyan delivered speeches and answered the questions of the community members.

