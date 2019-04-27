Armenian PM’s spouse hosts representatives of Board of Directors of Armenian Bar Association

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charity foundations, on April 27 hosted the representatives of the Board of Governors of the Armenian Bar Association located in Los Angeles – famous lawyers Garo Ghazarian, Karnig Kerkonian and Executive Director of the Tufenkian Foundation Raffi Doudaklian. The meeting was also attended by Executive Director of the My Step foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian thoroughly introduced their activities and expressed a wish to cooperate with the My Step foundation in the legal sector.

Anna Hakobyan thanked the lawyers and proposed to organize training courses for the Armenian students in the legal field within the framework of the My Step foundation’s educational program.

Garo Ghazarian in turn noted that their union has carried out a number of educational programs with the Yerevan State University (YSU) and the Artsakh State University, thus the cooperation in this field can bring serious results.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan