Artsakh FM and his delegation meet members of ‘Nagorno Karabakh Forum in Uruguay’

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the working visit to Uruguay, the delegation of Artsakh met with members of the ‘Nagorno Karabakh Forum in Uruguay’ established in 2016 at the initiative of a group of legislators, public figures and scholars, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

Head of the delegation, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian noted the importance of the Forum’s activities and expressed conviction that its efforts would continue to be effective in protecting Artsakh’s interests and fostering awareness of the Republic of Artsakh in Uruguay, as well as promoting the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Artsakh and Uruguay.

At the request of the forum members, Masis Mayilian briefed on the processes of international recognition and decentralized cooperation of the Republic of Artsakh.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the activities of the Forum. Further steps towards the international recognition of Artsakh and the expansion of cooperation with Uruguay were outlined.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan