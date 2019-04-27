Azerbaijani forces made nearly 300 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. During the period from April 21 to 27 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 300 times by firing more than 3700 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.
The Defense Army forces of Artsakh continue acting from the dictating position in the frontline and take necessary actions to organize the reliable protection of the military positions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
