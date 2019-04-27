Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 April

Air temperature to increase in Armenia by 5-6 degrees in coming day


YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of April 27, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Short rain with thunderstorm is expected on April 28 in northern regions and on April 29-30 in most of the regions.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 5-6 degrees on April 27-28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




