Citizen’s Day is one more opportunity to listen to citizens’ issues of concern, says Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan says for him the Citizen’s Day is one more chance to talk to the citizens and listen to their issues of concern.

“This day is another chance to appreciate the citizen and talk about the role of the citizen. It’s also an opportunity to meet with the citizens and listen to their issues of concern. It’s another opportunity to appreciate the citizen and talked to him/her. For me a citizen is perfect who talks about the problems, is active and tries to control and be demanding to the leadership”, he told reporters.

Citizen’s Day is being celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April.

A number of events are scheduled on this Day across the Republic.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April would be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen.

