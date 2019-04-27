Sri Lanka bombings: 15 killed in explosion during raid on suspected hideout

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. 15 people, including 6 children, have died following an explosion at a suspected Islamist militant hideout in east Sri Lanka, BBC reported.

The Police said three of the dead are women, believed to be family members of the suspected militants.

The residents stated that they have heard an explosion which was followed by a gunfire for several hours.

The clashes took place in Sainthamaruthu, not far from the home town of the suspected ringleader of the Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

Around the same time, security forces raided another building in a nearby town where they said they found explosives and a drone.

Sri Lanka has been on high alert since a coordinated wave of bombings last Sunday killed at least 250 people and wounded more than 500.

