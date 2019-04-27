Another wounded soldier starts working at Armenian Presidential Office on Citizen’s Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. On the Day of the Citizen in Armenia, the Presidential Office hired another citizen, Liparit Melkonyan, who was wounded and became disabled while defending the Homeland, reports Armenpress.

“A year ago President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has made a call to assist the defenders of the homeland. The talk was about providing soldiers, who were wounded and became disabled while defending the homeland, with jobs.

As an example, as a moral duty, the President’s Office made this step months before by hiring soldier Gor Darmanyan who receives treatment in the Rehabilitation Center for the Defender of the Homeland and has professional skills.

President Sarkissian also stated that this process will be continuous. And today, on the Citizen’s Day in Armenia, another defender, Liparit Melkonyan, starts working at the Presidential Office. Another citizen of Armenia is provided with job.

Let’s continue assisting our soldiers, who sacrificed their health for the peace and security of our country and all of us, by providing them with jobs”, the Presidential office said in a statement on Facebook.

Citizen’s Day is being celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April.

A number of events are scheduled on this Day across the Republic.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan