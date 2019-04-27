‘Citizen’s power is established in Armenia’ – Pashinyan participates in Citizen’s Day celebrations in Yerevan – LIVE

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The citizen of Armenia has again blocked the Mashtots Avenue: the Avenue belongs to the citizen, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook on the occasion of the Citizen’s Day, reports Armenpress.

“This is the greatest symbol of the fact that a citizen’s power is established in Armenia, and no any other power will exist anymore. The prime ministers, the governments, the parliaments will change, but the power will not change as it belongs to the citizen”, the PM said.

At the moment the PM is walking in the Mashtots Avenue of Yerevan and participating in the celebrations together with the citizens.

Citizen’s Day is being celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April.

A number of events are scheduled on this Day across the Republic.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April would be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan