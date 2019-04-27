US State Department urges American citizens to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department has urged the American citizens to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka due to terrorism.

In a statement the State Department ordered the departure of all school-age family members of US government employees in Kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas”, the statement says.

Nearly 321 people have been killed in the terror attacks during Easter celebrations in Sri Lanka. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

