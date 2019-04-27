‘You have won and will win’ – Armenian PM extends congratulations on Citizen’s Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has extended congratulations on the Citizen’s Day which is celebrated in Armenia for the first time, reports Armenpress.

“Dear people, proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

I congratulate you all on the Citizen’s Day.

You have won and will win. Be courageous!”, the PM said on Facebook.

Citizen’s Day is being celebrated in Armenia for the first time on the last Saturday of April.

A number of events are scheduled on this Day across the Republic.

On April 9 the Parliament adopted the bill on making amendment in the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days. According to the bill, last Saturday of April would be celebrated as the Day of Citizen of the Republic of Armenia. In case when May 1 coincides with Saturday, the Citizen’s Day will be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The Armenian government has provided 124 million drams from the reserve fund for the holding of events on the occasion of the Day of the Citizen.

