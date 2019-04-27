President of Artsakh attends screening of “Return” documentary film in Stepanakert
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 26 attended the screening of the "Return" documentary film in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President expressed gratitude to prominent Russian journalist Svetlana Kulchitskaya and her team for creating such a valuable piece of art about Artsakh's history and National-Liberation Movement.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
