LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.70% to $1849.00, copper price up by 0.13% to $6388.00, lead price up by 0.99% to $1937.00, nickel price up by 0.16% to $12350.00, tin price up by 1.40% to $19875.00, zinc price up by 0.97% to $2772.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
