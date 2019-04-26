Regular Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Regular Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session will be held in Yerevan on April 30 with the participation of the heads of Governments of the EAEU member states.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, during the session issues a broad scope of issues referring to the integration partnership will be discussed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan