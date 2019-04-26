Bako Sahakyan awards «Gratitude» medal to philantrophist Janik Manisyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. On 26 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received chairman of the "Solidarity between Protestant Church of France and Armenia" benevolent organization Janik Manisyan.

The President handed in the "Gratitude" medal to Janik Manisyan for carrying out various charitable projects in Artsakh highly appreciating his humanitarian mission.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan