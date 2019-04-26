Garo Paylan makes inquiry to Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay over documents on Armenian Genocide kept at Turkey's State Archive

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish-Armenian lawmaker of Turkey's parliament Garo Paylan has made an inquiry to vice president of Turkey Fuat Oktay over documents on the Armenian Genocide kept at Turkey's State Archive.

ARMENPRESS reports the inquiry runs as follows,

“We have sent the following inquiry to vice president of Turkey Fuat Oktay, expecting a response.

It's mentioned in the April 24, 2019 speech of the president of the Republic Erdoğan on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Medz Yeghern, ''The doors of our archives are open before all those who aim to discover the truth. We have no secrets''. So, he emphasizes that all the state archives are open before all the researchers.

Hence, we inquire about the fate of the records of the Turkish court-martial that operated from 1919-1922 aimed at bringing to juctice the perpetrators who committed crimes against the Armenian people. The researchers inform that those records are not available for them.

Aren't the records of the court-martial kept in the state archive? When were the mentioned records first submitted to the archive? Where and in which archive's catalogue were the data of the records for the last time? Where and in which archive are kept those records, if the calls that the original records are absent or unavailable do not correspond to the reality? By what means can the researchers, who ''want to discover the truth'', reach those records?'' reads the text of the inquiry.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan