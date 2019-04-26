Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-19

YEREVAN, 26 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.24 drams to 481.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 536.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.04 drams to 621.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 131.78 drams to 19820.53 drams. Silver price up by 0.82 drams to 230.04 drams. Platinum price down by 115.16 drams to 13587.15 drams.