Kremlin comments on Trump’s call for giving up nuclear weapons

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin positively reacted to US President Donald Trump’s call addressed to Russia, the United States and China for giving up nuclear weapons, but added that there is no information yet about the details and content of this initiative, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Vedomosti, reports RIA Novosti.

Earlier Trump told Fox News that the US, Russia and China should give up nuclear weapons. “Today I saw how Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he is happy for the opportunity to help the US together with Kim Jong-un and North Korea. We want to get rid of the nuclear weapon. China and Russia should get rid of that”, Trump said.

In his turn Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Moscow welcomes Trump’s call addressed to Russia, the United States and China for giving up nuclear weapons.

“In a situation where the role of nuclear weapons in US doctrine-related documents and their gradual transition to a class of weapons that can be used on the battlefield such statements can be only welcomed”, he said, as quoted by TASS.



