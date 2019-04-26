EAEU market supply can easily meet domestic demand without increase of prices of goods – Russian deputy minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Whether the instalment regime of EAEU customs tariffs in terms of several goods for Armenia will change or not, is still unclear, Russian deputy minister of economic development Timur Maksimov said during Moscow-Yerevan video conference, adding that if the talk is about the change or extension of this regime, it must be considered based on the domestic demand and supply existing in the market.

“I cannot say what was the situation when the decision on this regime was adopted, but I think that currently we are at a stage that the supplies in the domestic market can meet the demand. Therefore, it’s necessary to look at the opportunities of the domestic market, consider the demand, including that of Armenia. If the main concern is that by the change of the regime the prices of certain goods will increase, I can state that the supply of the domestic market of the Union can easily meet the demand without the increase of prices”, he said.

In the first years of its membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia has received instalment of introduction of EAEU customs tariffs for a number of goods. The EAEU tariffs are expected to enter into force in January 2020.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan