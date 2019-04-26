Ararat Mirzoyan discusses with international partners possible programmes to support the parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received a number of Ambassadors accredited in Armenia and representatives of international organizations on April 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the goal of the meeting was to present to the international counterparts the institutional and material needs of the National Assembly, predetermined priorities and exchange opinions on the possible versions of addressing needs.

The Ambassadors of the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, the Charges d'Affaires of Sweden and the Czech Republic, the First Counselor of the Embassy of France to the RA, the UN Resident Coordinator, the UNDP Resident Representative, the representatives of the EU Delegation, the USAID, the CoE Office in Yerevan and other representatives of diplomatic personnel took part in the meeting.

In his opening remarks the Head of the parliament noted that he personally is interested in the coordination of making efforts by all international colleagues and be involved in that work which, to his opinion is an experienced pledge of reaching success.

Quoting the succeeded experience of the preparatory programme of the elections Ararat Mirzoyan proposed his colleagues to adopt similar approach of combining efforts and implementing united programme, aiming at registering desirable results through coordination at best the programmes being prepared.

The international counterparts thanked the Head of the legislative body for the constructive and initiating approach, also presenting the main programmes and other formats of involvement, which are possible in case every certain counterpart.

A concept of the parliamentary support united programme was presented by the UNDP, which was worked out with the close cooperation of the responsible staff members of the National Assembly and a number of international counterparts.

The participants exchanged thoughts on the next steps and terms, as well as assume commitment for searching and finding new opportunities of involvement.