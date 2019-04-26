Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev visiting Armenia with busy schedule

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Armenia on April 29 to participate in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Inter-Governmental Council session.

The visit will have a rather busy agenda, Russia’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development Timur Maximov said today. Maximov himself will be among Medvedev’s delegation.

“Two events will take place on April 29 and 30. On the first day, the Eurasian Economic Commission Council session is expected with participation of Deputy Prime Ministers, and on the second day the Eurasian Economic Union Inter-Governmental Council session will take place. The two events are following one another, which will enable to quickly respond to issues. The agenda is busy, with rather lots of issues,” Maximov said.

He said most of the questions relate to the EEU’s international activeness.

“As you know the EEU is carrying out negotiations in several directions regarding issues of free economic zones. Particularly, we will listen during the expected events the reports on progress over negotiations with Singapore and Serbia,” Maximov said.

Discussions on different branches of economy, namely agriculture are planned.

Existing problems and issues in the domestic market will also be touched upon.

“I would like to stress that these events are taking place on the eve of the upcoming Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in participation of leaders of the countries. It is symbolic that this year marks the 5th anniversary of the union’s foundation, and this very year the union is chaired by Armenia,” Maximov added.

