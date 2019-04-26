President Armen Sarkissian, spouse Nouneh Sarkissian visit Matenadaran

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nouneh Sarkissian on April 25 visited Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts to meet with Director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides talked about the ongoing and upcoming programs of the Institute, discussed a number of issues relating to Matenadaran’s prospective development and international cooperation.

President Sarkissian said during his meetings with the heads of foreign states and international organizations he has regularly introduced the activity of Matenadaran and the great potential of the structure to become a regional center for study, preservation, restoration and assessment of ancient manuscripts, as well as for training specialists.

The sides also stated that the Institute can be the best place for training foreign specialists and conducting research. The meeting touched upon the possibility to bring to Matenadaran and restore the ancient manuscripts damaged as a result of the war in Iraq and Syria.

At the end of the visit President Armen Sarkissian visited the participants of a children educational program operating in the Matenadaran.

