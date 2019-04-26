Armenian FM receives delegation led by first deputy mayor of Lyon

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on April 26 received the delegation led by first deputy mayor of the French city of Lyon Georges Képénékian, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM praised the fact that quite a broad and multilayer agenda exists between Armenia and France, expressing hope that the mutual visits at various levels will contribute to further expanding and deepening the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation.

Touching upon President Emmanuel Macron’s decision on declaring April 24 as a national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in France, the foreign minister said Armenia and its people highly appreciate this step of the brotherly French people aimed at restoring justice.

Minister Mnatsakanyan introduced the guests on the broad agenda of reforms being carried out by the government aimed at boosting the economy based on the innovation and technological progress.

The meeting participants agreed that there is a great cooperation potential between Yerevan and Lyon for the development of economic ties.

