Minister of Defense comments on news about Russia replacing Armenia-based MIG-29s with SU-30SMs

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan has commented on media reports that the Russian 3624th Aviation Airbase in Armenia’s Erebuni airfield will be re-equipped with the 4++ generation SU-30SM multirole fighter jets.

Speaking to reporters today, Tonoyan said the base will be modernized with time.

“The Russian base will be modernized with time, and corresponding decisions will be made regarding the types and quantity of arsenal,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan