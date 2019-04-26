Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

Vladimir Karmirshalyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Spain


YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Vladimir Karmirshalyan Ambassador of Armenia to Spain, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




