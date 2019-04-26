Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

Armenian defense minister assures situation in the border is stable


YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan is stable, Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“The situation is stable. The same situation constantly: there are shots from the other side, but not targeted”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




