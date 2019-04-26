Everyone is equal before the law in Armenia, reiterates PM Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated that everyone, even his own family members, are equal before the law in Armenia.

“No one’s presumption of innocence should be violated,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the indictment of State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan. “And secondly, I’ve numerously said that even my own family members, everyone is equal before the law. Our attitude for situations should be based on what relations we have with somebody, but rather what relations it has with lawfulness and truth,” Pashinyan said.

On April 18, Sanasaryan was indicted by the National Security Service on charges of abuse of power. He is currently on bail, banned from leaving the country. Sanasaryan’s duties as Director of the State Oversight Service have been temporarily suspended, but PM Pashinyan said he will not fire him in respect to presumption of innocence.

Sanasaryan denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan