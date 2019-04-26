Nothing is worth as much as the idea - PM Attends Conference on International Intellectual Property Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was present at the opening of the conference dedicated to the International Intellectual Property Day, referred to as “The Importance of Intellectual Property in Economic Revolution.”

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, congratulating those present on the International Intellectual Property Day, the Prime Minister particularly mentioned: “Intellectual property and intellectual property protection are among the most urgent, most discussed and most common themes in the modern world. This is not accidental because mankind eventually came to an undeniable conclusion that nothing is worth as much as ideas because the developments in the last century led to the conclusion that intellectual property is much more important than material property. And this is why no summit, no international event is held without addressing the problem of intellectual property protection. It should be said that this is not only about the field of creative art, it concerns everything because there is nothing more expensive than the idea.”

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the importance of intellectual property goes in tune with the ideology which triggered changes in Armenia. The Prime Minister touched upon his frequent statement that nothing can happen in reality if the process did not take place in our minds first. In this context, the head of government said: “Anything that surrounds us is a reality, it exists physically, all of it first existed in our minds, in the minds of each of us, with high-tech art from the art. There is nothing that does not form in the minds of the human being and then becomes a reality. No creator can first unmask what he /she wants to get from the stone, on the canvas. Any architect can not think of what he / she wants to get in the real world without the thought of starting the process from beginning to end. And this is the reason why I myself have repeatedly stated that all the solutions are in our head, all the solutions are in our minds, all our problems are problems of the intellectual sphere.

Intellectual property protection is also of vital importance for our economic revolution, because not only is it important for us to encourage and inspire creativity. Moreover, by saying a work, I want to emphasize that the peculiarity of the 21st century is that creativity is no longer merely a work of art: any economic activity is, first of all, a work because if it is not a work, it may appear in a deadlock. State governance, everything, modern life is first and foremost a creation. It is no coincidence that one of the most frequently used terms in the 21st century is the “creative” concept, creativity and creative thinking.”

Emphasizing the importance of the International Intellectual Property Day, the Prime Minister noted that the protection of intellectual property should be a priority for the Government of Armenia because the modern economy and the global economy are based on intellectual property.

“Any activity is always based on intellectual property, but the economy of the modern world is based on the facts that have never existed in nature and have been shaped exclusively as a result of human thought. The Internet, modern technology, smartphones, computers were not in place, and the man went and discovered, but it was created as a result of the human mind. When we say an economic revolution, first of all, we mean this. Now it's no longer the time that matters, whether we have oil or not, the times are not important, whether we have gas or not, whether or not we have gold and molybdenum.

Today’s question is the following: do we have the idea or not, we have an idea or not, we have the ability to work mentally or not? We state that there is no greater resource than the human mind, there is no greater force than human creativity, there is no greater potential than human courage, which is also a very important intellectual tool. Because we need great human courage today and we have made the first steps in that bold challenge to challenge the poor, despair, the deadlock, which, unfortunately, has been our country for a long time.

We have that idea, we have that will and we have the necessary courage. This is the most important guarantee that the process of the Armenian people’s victory will be continued because the Armenians are talented and creative.

Congratulations on the occasion of Intellectual Property Day. I am convinced that today we have enough potential for building intellectual wealth, strengthening our country’s security, its wellbeing and its future on our intellectual treasury,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Round-table discussions on intellectual property, economic development, on the problems faced in this sphere and ways of dealing with them will be held on the margins of the conference dedicated to the International Intellectual Property Day.

Members of the Armenian government, MPs, Ambassadors, scholars, lawyers and private sector representatives attended the conference.

