FCEM World Congress: Pashinyan calls for greater women’s involvement in business

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes women’s activities and inclusion in all sectors should be encouraged in Armenia.

The PM delivered the remarks during the FCEM - Femmes Chefs D'Entreprises Mondiales – World Congress that is taking place in Yerevan, Armenia.

FCEM is the pioneer association uniting women business owners from the world over founded in France in 1945.

“This is among our government’s priorities, and I have voiced about this back in May of 2018 when I was speaking at parliament still as a candidate for prime minister,” Pashinyan said, adding that many sectors in Armenia – ranging from public administration to business management and service, require women’s care.

Speaking about the 2018 Armenian Velvet Revolution, Pashinyan emphasized that since then women’s role and level of activeness has grown significantly.

“This revolution wouldn’t become reality without such large-scale participation of women. Their role in the revolution was indeed a milestone. Nearly half of the economically active population of Armenia are women. It is difficult to imagine that the signaled economic revolution in Armenia will succeed if we will not be able to encourage women’s entrepreneurship,” the PM said.

PM Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that women’s role in the economic revolution will be equally decisive and important and called on all women in Armenia to make their step also in the economic revolution.

“I am sure that women can be more effective in entrepreneurship and they have an ability to move forward with more prudent, balanced and substantiated steps,” the PM said, hoping that soon the involvement of women in Armenian politics and economy will grow.

