Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 April

Pashinyan appoints new Deputy Minister of Healthcare


YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Hovhannes Harutyunyan to be the new Deputy Minister of Healthcare, according to e-gov.am.

The position became vacant when the PM fired Arsen Davtyan who is currently arrested amid an ongoing investigation into suspected bribery.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration