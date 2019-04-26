President Bako Sahakyan meets with Artsakh champions of European Sambo Championship among Youth and Juniors

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 25 met with Artsakh champions and prizewinners of the European Sambo Championship among Youth and Juniors, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the attendees and highlighted that success of Artsakh athletes and coaches was a significant event in the republic's sports life.

“I would like to note with satisfaction that Artsakh has already become a sporting country and ensured a worthy appearance in the international arena in various sports. It is both inspiring and binding. It is inspiring, because every victory gives a powerful impetus to the athletes, coaches and the public. It is also binding as after each victory it is necessary not only maintain the achieved heights, but also develop and multiply them”, Bako Sahakyan said in his speech.

The Head of the State stressed that the state would further on keep in the spotlight the issues of developing sports and physical culture in our country.

